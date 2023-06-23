Mastermind of AIIMS nursing paper cheating scam in CBI net

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The CBI on Thursday arrested a suspect in its investigation related to a cheating scam in the AIIMS nursing recruitment test, whom the probe agency alleged as the mastermind of the case. The accused, identified as Navneet, played a key role in the conspiracy, the CBI said.

This newspaper broke the story about allegations of cheating and manipulation in the exam by candidates who appeared for the recruitment test. The CBI has so far arrested four accused in the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Entrance Test (NORCET) after searches in Haryana, Chandigarh, Mohali and Delhi.

A case was lodged on June 9 against multiple persons under IPC sections and the IT Act. Acting on the basis of a complaint of AIIMS, cases have been lodged against a candidate, named Ritu, and Gian Jyoti Institute of Management & Technology in Mohali.

The NORCET exam was conducted on June 3 at over 300 centres across India for the recruitment of 3,055 nursing officers for all AIIMS hospitals. On June 5 evening, allegations of manipulation surfaced. The AIIMS, on its part, is also probing the scam through an internal committee headed by Dr Naval Vikram, Associate Dean, Examination Section. A senior official from the panel said that the committee will share its probe detail with the CBI.

