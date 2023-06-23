Meerut RRTS corridor tunnelling operations conclude in city section

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Just prior to the commissioning of the priority section, NCRTC achieved a major milestone with the completion of tunnelling in the Delhi Section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor on Thursday. With this, the construction has now entered the next phase. Track laying and installation of OHE in the tunnels will commence soon.

Tunnel Construction of the underground section in Delhi commenced in February 2022 when Sudarshan 4.1 (TBM) started tunnelling from Anand Vihar towards New Ashok Nagar. Sudarshan 4.2 was launched soon after in April for tunnelling its parallel tunnel. These parallel tunnels are the longest tunnel in Delhi made by any Tunnel Boring Machine and are about 3 kilometres each.

With continuous efforts of Team NCRTC and 24x7 construction, Sudarshan 4.1 made the breakthrough from the tunnel retrieval shaft constructed at Khichdipur, Delhi in just over a year in April 2023. Sudarshan 4.2 has also completed tunnelling for its parallel tunnel and made a breakthrough recently.

This marked the completion of the tunnelling in the underground section of the corridor in the capital.

Apart from these, two more Sudarshan, 4.3 and 4.4 were also launched from Anand Vihar for tunnelling 2-km long parallel tunnels towards Sahibabad RAPIDX Station for the Delhi-Ghaziabad Section in June and October 2022, respectively.

One of these, Sudarshan 4.3 made a breakthrough from the retrieval shaft constructed near Vaishali Metro Station in May 2023. The other TBM, Sudarshan 4.4 has also completed about 75 per cent of the tunnelling and will soon make a breakthrough.RRTS tunnels have a diameter of 6.5 metres which is highly optimized as compared to global benchmarks of tunnels for a similar design speed of 180 Kmph with wider and higher rolling stock.

Tunnelling in the Delhi Section was a complex and challenging task. Going towards New Ashok Nagar, the underground tunnel is passing very close to the existing metro viaduct piling structures, in addition to the expressways and non-engineered buildings of Patparganj and Khichdipur.

All these challenges were tackled successfully by executing strategic planning and innovative methods.

To construct these tunnels, high-precision pre-casted tunnel segments have been used which will ensure a long tunnel life. The tunnel segments of the Delhi section are being cast at NCRTC’s Casting Yard established at Kadkaddooma, Delhi, with assured quality control.

NCRTC is targeting to open the entire 82-km long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut for the public by 2025. Before that, it will operationalize a 17-km long Priority Section between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot shortly.

