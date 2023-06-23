Mother, 4 others held for dumping baby in hosp toilet

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Thursday arrested five people, including a 21-year-old woman, who had allegedly delivered a baby boy inside the washroom of a hospital and later dumped him in the toilet bowl. The accused were identified as Seema (name changed), Sandeep (Seema’s live-in partner), Deepak Sharma, Suraj Sharma and Meena. According to the police, Seema was the infant’s mother.

Sharing details, DCP (Rohini) GS Sidhu said a PCR call was received at Vijay Vihar police station on January 21 regarding the body of a baby in the toilet of Rajni Gupta Hospital, Budh Vihar after which the local police staff reached the spot and found the dead body of a newly born male baby in the commode of the toilet.

The complainant, Dr. Shruti stated that one pregnant lady came to Rajni Gupta Hospital on January 20 along with four attendants. When Dr Shruti came to Seema's room to attend to her, the latter was not present in the room. Another lady accompanying the patient (Seema) told the doctor that Seema had gone to the washroom.

“After some time, the doctor again asked for the patient but Seema and her attendants had left the hospital. After a few hours, a public person went to the toilet of the hospital and found the dead body of a newly-born baby in the commode,” the DCP said. The police then registered an FIR under relevant sections of law and began investigating the matter.

“CCTV footage of the hospital was checked but the face of the accused persons and registration numbers of their motorcycle and scooty were not visible,” the officer said, adding that when they scanned nearly 250 CCTV cameras, one of the suspects was spotted in the CCTV footage of a medical shop in the area.

“The medical shop owner told police that the accused purchased some medicine from his shop and made the payment online. On the basis of details of this online transaction, the accused were traced and arrested,” Sidhu said.

