New technology to help Delhi Jal Board monitor water supply

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Thursday announced the adoption of European Standards for monitoring water consumption. The government stated that it will implement state-of-the-art SCADA systems to ensure efficient water distribution and meet the growing demand of various localities in the city and a key milestone in this endeavour is the installation of flow metres across the city, a process that will be expedited to completion by end of December this year.

The government stated that CM Arvind Kejriwal has asked for the timely execution to enhance water supply management as the initiative will help track and optimise water usage and promote responsible consumption habits among the residents. With real-time data and comprehensive insights into water consumption patterns, the Kejriwal government will be better equipped to address shortages, detect leakages, and implement necessary measures to sustainably manage water resources.

“Starting from July 1, the Delhi Jal Board will commence centralised monitoring of water supply throughout the city. This transformative measure will ensure a streamlined approach to water management, enabling the government to effectively address the diverse needs of different areas in Delhi. By monitoring water supply centrally, the government aims to enhance efficiency, minimise wastage, and ensure equitable distribution of this vital resource. The centralised monitoring system is expected to play a crucial role in meeting the water supply demands of localities in the city,” it said.

It further added that during a meeting, Kejriwal sought an update on the progress of flow metre installations from DJB officials. To his disappointment, the CM discovered that the work had not been completed as instructed. In response, he expressed his displeasure and set a deadline for the installation of flow metres on primary and secondary UGRs (Underground Reservoirs) to ensure comprehensive information and availability of water supply in the city.DJB is tasked with completing the installation of all remaining flow metres by December 31.

