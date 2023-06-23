Home Cities Delhi

‘Secret call’, brawl and self-inflicted injuries spark Tihar free-for-all

Sources said the jail CCTV control room noticed an unusual movement of inmates in the barracks from where the improvised weapon was recovered.

Published: 23rd June 2023 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2023 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Tihar Jail

Tihar Jail (Photo | EPS)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: More than 20 inmates at the high-security Tihar Jail were injured and four among them were rushed to hospital after the alleged self-inflicted injuries to confuse the jail staff over using mobile phones. A senior prison officer said an inmate called up his family alleging that the inmates were being beaten up by the jail staff.

“A search was being conducted on June 21 between 5.20 to 5.50 pm on the basis of information about the mobile phone being used in a ward, which resulted in the recovery of one Kechaoda Keypad Mobile Phone and one shiv (improvised knife),” said the officer.

Sources said the jail CCTV control room noticed an unusual movement of inmates in the barracks from where the improvised weapon was recovered. After questioning the inmates, a SIM card and an improvised mobile charger were recovered.

The officer said during questioning another inmate admitted to possessing a Kechaoda Keypad Mobile Phone, which he was asked to deposit. “However, on reaching the barrack, he was instigated by co-inmates not to hand the mobile phone,” said the officer.

The other inmates started abusing the jail staff and just over 20 inmates inflicted self-injuries to force the jail authorities to stop action being taken to recover the “hidden mobile phone.” In the commotion, an inmate took out the hidden mobile phone and called up his family, who then called PCR-112, alleging that the inmates were being thrashed. The jail staff rushed to the site and brought the situation under control. 

TAGS
Tihar Jail inmates Mobile Phone
