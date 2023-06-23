Home Cities Delhi

Speed of metro trains increased on Airport Line

The total travel time from New Delhi to Dwarka Sec-21 metro station after the current increase will be around 20 minutes.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The operational speed of the metro trains on the 23-km-long Airport Express Line (AEL) connecting New Delhi to Dwarka Sec-21 via IGI Airport has been increased from 100 KMPH to 110 KMPH from Thursday onwards, the DMRC said.

The decision to increase the speed of the trains was taken after the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) received the mandatory approval from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS), it said. The DMRC said with the increase in the operational speed to 110 kilometres per hour, passengers can now reach Airport (T-3) from New Delhi station in just around 16 minutes.

“This speed enhancement has also brought the airport much closer to the city centre Rajiv Chowk which is accessible within 15 minutes now. The total travel time from New Delhi to Dwarka Sec-21 metro station after the current increase will be around 20 minutes. Further, the total travel time on the entire AEL will be reduced to 19 minutes only, after the maximum speed limit of 120 KMPH is ultimately implemented in the coming days,” it said.

With this enhancement, the DMRC has set a new benchmark in the Indian metro sector by achieving a remarkable speed of 110 kmph and continues to hold the distinction of being one of the fastest metro systems in the country, it said.

