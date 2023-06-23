Home Cities Delhi

Two arrested from Bihar for CoWIN data ‘leak’

It has details of over 100 crore individuals, including over four crore children between the age of 12-14 and over 37 crore people over the age of 45.

Published: 23rd June 2023 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2023 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuff

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two people, including a juvenile, were arrested by the Delhi Police from Bihar in connection with their involvement in an alleged data leak from Cowin Portal. The CoWIN portal, a comprehensive cloud-based IT solution for planning, implementation, monitoring, and evaluation of COVID-19 vaccination in India is owned and operated by the Union Health Ministry.

It has details of over 100 crore individuals, including over four crore children between the age of 12-14 and over 37 crore people over the age of 45. According to Delhi Police sources, the accused had allegedly put the data on a Telegram application.“The investigation is still going on in the case,” the source affirmed.

It was also revealed that one of the accused’s mother was working with the health department which is being probed by the police now. Notably, the government had on June 12 described the reports of the CoWIN data leak as “mischievous’ and ‘without any basis’ and assured that the data is ‘completely safe.’

However, the Centre ordered a probe by CERT-IN to look into the alleged data leak following reports that the personal information of people, including some Opposition leaders and bureaucrats, have been breached from the CoWIN portal, India’s Covid-19 vaccination tracking platform.

As the Opposition had targeted the government at that time, the Union Minister for Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar, had in a tweet said a Telegram Bot was throwing up Cowin app details upon entry of phone numbers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cowin Portal Covid-19 Delhi Police
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp