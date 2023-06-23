Home Cities Delhi

Will clean city within two months: Delhi Mayor 

In the review meeting, officials informed Oberoi that the cleaning of drains in the MCD areas is nearly complete, while some drains in other departments are still pending

AAP's Shelly Oberoi. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Thursday pledged to clean Delhi within two months, saying that special cleanliness campaigns will be conducted in each zone to “thoroughly cleaning each ward”.Oberoi held a review meeting with all zonal DCs of MCD to discuss Delhi’s cleanliness, desilting of drains, road repairs, and park maintenance, among other local issues, officials said.

During the meeting, the mayor instructed officials to coordinate with councillors to enhance public services. The importance of regular inspections inwards and prioritised resolution of issues was also emphasised.

In the review meeting, officials informed Oberoi that the cleaning of drains in the MCD areas is nearly complete, while some drains in other departments are still pending. Leader of the House Mukesh Goyal emphasised the need for officials in all 12 zones to work together and address public-related issues based on merit.

