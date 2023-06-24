Home Cities Delhi

Delhi High Court suspends 10-year jail term of Zimbabwean in drugs case

In August 2021, she was convicted and sentenced for 10 years with a fine of Rs 1 lakh under the NDPS Act.

Published: 24th June 2023 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2023 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi HC

Delhi High court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi High Court has suspended the 10-year jail term of a Zimbabwean woman in a narcotic recovery case, noting there was an alleged non-compliance with the procedure for sampling the seized substance and that the accused has already undergone over four years in custody.

Justice Anish Dayal said the standing orders issued by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Ministry of Finance ought to be respected by the probe agencies and the lack of compliance of these provisions imports an element of reasonable doubt, which would also impact the issue of proving the guilt of the accused.

“Besides the fact that the appellant may have a case to argue on defective sampling at the time of seizure, the appellant has also undergone a substantial period of sentence and the appeal is likely to take some time for hearing,” stated the court in its recent order passed on an appeal by the accused against her conviction and sentencing by a trial court. In August 2021, she was convicted and sentenced to 10 years with a fine of Rs 1 lakh under the NDPS Act.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zimbabwean woman narcotic recovery case
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp