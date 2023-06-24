Delhi High Court suspends 10-year jail term of Zimbabwean in drugs case

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi High Court has suspended the 10-year jail term of a Zimbabwean woman in a narcotic recovery case, noting there was an alleged non-compliance with the procedure for sampling the seized substance and that the accused has already undergone over four years in custody.

Justice Anish Dayal said the standing orders issued by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Ministry of Finance ought to be respected by the probe agencies and the lack of compliance of these provisions imports an element of reasonable doubt, which would also impact the issue of proving the guilt of the accused.

“Besides the fact that the appellant may have a case to argue on defective sampling at the time of seizure, the appellant has also undergone a substantial period of sentence and the appeal is likely to take some time for hearing,” stated the court in its recent order passed on an appeal by the accused against her conviction and sentencing by a trial court. In August 2021, she was convicted and sentenced to 10 years with a fine of Rs 1 lakh under the NDPS Act.

