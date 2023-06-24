Firm drags education ministry, NCERT to court over ‘one-sided bidding criteria’ 

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has sought the responses of the Union Ministry of Education and NCERT on a plea alleging ‘one-sided and biased criteria of eligibility conditions’ for bidders for the supply of items of the new kit ‘Jaadui Pitara’ program under the National Education Policy.

A vacation bench of Justice Amit Mahajan, while hearing the plea, asked the Ministry of Education and NCERT to file a reply in the matter. Challenging the online bids firms presently empanelled for the supply of items for the program, the petitioner pointed out the difference in the tenders.

“This new kit being tendered majorly has toy items which come under the toys industry and toy manufacturers. However, the current 23 empanelled companies for which tender is restricted are manufacturers of scientific instruments, that is, science and mathematical kits,” the plea by one Samit Khanna said to be the proprietor of Universal Sales contended.

He said the NCERT while issuing corrigendum has set the one-sided and biased criteria of eligibility conditions and other requirements for bidders. Khanna, the petitioner, said that he has been dealing in the manufacturing and distribution of toys since 2013 and is registered under the Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, said he meets all the criteria set out by NCERT except the criteria of empanelled firm.

“Due to the one-sided criteria set by respondent no. 2, the petitioner is not able to submit its techno-commercial bid,” the petition filed through advocate Juhi Arora read.“This new kit being tendered majorly has toy items which come under the toys industry and toy manufacturers. However, the current 23 empanelled companies for which tender is restricted are manufacturers of scientific instruments, that is, science and mathematical kits,” it said.

The plea said the tender does not mention the valid requirement of a Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certificate with empanelled members which is now compulsory as per a government notification.“The one-sided criteria set by respondent no. 2 is completely against the fundamental principles of transparency, fairness, competition, economy, efficiency and accountability,” it added.

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has sought the responses of the Union Ministry of Education and NCERT on a plea alleging ‘one-sided and biased criteria of eligibility conditions’ for bidders for the supply of items of the new kit ‘Jaadui Pitara’ program under the National Education Policy. A vacation bench of Justice Amit Mahajan, while hearing the plea, asked the Ministry of Education and NCERT to file a reply in the matter. Challenging the online bids firms presently empanelled for the supply of items for the program, the petitioner pointed out the difference in the tenders. “This new kit being tendered majorly has toy items which come under the toys industry and toy manufacturers. However, the current 23 empanelled companies for which tender is restricted are manufacturers of scientific instruments, that is, science and mathematical kits,” the plea by one Samit Khanna said to be the proprietor of Universal Sales contended.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He said the NCERT while issuing corrigendum has set the one-sided and biased criteria of eligibility conditions and other requirements for bidders. Khanna, the petitioner, said that he has been dealing in the manufacturing and distribution of toys since 2013 and is registered under the Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, said he meets all the criteria set out by NCERT except the criteria of empanelled firm. “Due to the one-sided criteria set by respondent no. 2, the petitioner is not able to submit its techno-commercial bid,” the petition filed through advocate Juhi Arora read.“This new kit being tendered majorly has toy items which come under the toys industry and toy manufacturers. However, the current 23 empanelled companies for which tender is restricted are manufacturers of scientific instruments, that is, science and mathematical kits,” it said. The plea said the tender does not mention the valid requirement of a Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certificate with empanelled members which is now compulsory as per a government notification.“The one-sided criteria set by respondent no. 2 is completely against the fundamental principles of transparency, fairness, competition, economy, efficiency and accountability,” it added.