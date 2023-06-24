Home Cities Delhi

Firm drags education ministry, NCERT to court over ‘one-sided bidding criteria’ 

Challenging the online bids firms presently empanelled for the supply of items for the program, the petitioner pointed out the difference of the tenders.

Published: 24th June 2023 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2023 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Court , verdict judgement

Image used for representation. (File Photo)

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has sought the responses of the Union Ministry of Education and NCERT on a plea alleging ‘one-sided and biased criteria of eligibility conditions’ for bidders for the supply of items of the new kit ‘Jaadui Pitara’ program under the National Education Policy.

A vacation bench of Justice Amit Mahajan, while hearing the plea, asked the Ministry of Education and NCERT to file a reply in the matter. Challenging the online bids firms presently empanelled for the supply of items for the program, the petitioner pointed out the difference in the tenders.

“This new kit being tendered majorly has toy items which come under the toys industry and toy manufacturers. However, the current 23 empanelled companies for which tender is restricted are manufacturers of scientific instruments, that is, science and mathematical kits,” the plea by one Samit Khanna said to be the proprietor of Universal Sales contended.

He said the NCERT while issuing corrigendum has set the one-sided and biased criteria of eligibility conditions and other requirements for bidders. Khanna, the petitioner, said that he has been dealing in the manufacturing and distribution of toys since 2013 and is registered under the Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, said he meets all the criteria set out by NCERT except the criteria of empanelled firm.

“Due to the one-sided criteria set by respondent no. 2, the petitioner is not able to submit its techno-commercial bid,” the petition filed through advocate Juhi Arora read.“This new kit being tendered majorly has toy items which come under the toys industry and toy manufacturers. However, the current 23 empanelled companies for which tender is restricted are manufacturers of scientific instruments, that is, science and mathematical kits,” it said.

The plea said the tender does not mention the valid requirement of a Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certificate with empanelled members which is now compulsory as per a government notification.“The one-sided criteria set by respondent no. 2 is completely against the fundamental principles of transparency, fairness, competition, economy, efficiency and accountability,” it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NCERT National Education Policy eligibility conditions biased criteria
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp