Four more held in RK Puram double-murder case

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have arrested four more people in the brutal murder case of two sisters in the southwest Delhi RK Puram area, a senior police official informed.“We have arrested four more people, identified as Gautam (24), R Aman (22), Mayank (21) and Moses (38) in connection with the RK Puram murder case,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said on Friday.

Two sisters aged 29 and 30 years were shot dead in full public view in southwest Delhi’s R K Puram area in the small hours of June 18 over an argument on a loan given by their brother. Earlier, the police sleuths had arrested five people, identified as Arjun, Michael, Dev, Kishen and Ganesh. Sharing details of the arrests, DCP Manoj said the police had received a call at 4:40 am in RK Puram police station stating that some people had shot the caller’s sisters at Ambedkar Basti.

The women, identified as Pinky (30) and Jyoti (29), were rushed to the Safdarjung Hospital, where they later succumbed to their injuries. The incident was caught on camera by the commoners in which two people could be seen firing shots at the victims. Another official told this newspaper that the accused Dev used to work with the brother of the deceased women, Lalit, and had borrowed some money from him.

“Last night, Lalit went to Sonu’s (where Dev was working) place to demand his money back, leading to a heated argument. Sonu and Dev later threatened Lalit. A few hours after this incident, around 2:30 a.m., Sonu, Dev, Arjun, Michael, and others gathered outside Lalit’s house, with Arjun leading the group,” the official said.

The accused then began pelting stones at Lalit’s house and broke the door with an iron rod. Seeing this, Lalit’s two sisters tried to intervene and calm the situation. However, the assailants pulled out pistols and started firing indiscriminately. Lalit fled from the scene, while his two sisters sustained gunshot wounds and collapsed on the road.

The cops had initially registered a case of attempt to murder but later changed it to section 302 (murder) of the IPC after the siblings succumbed to their wounds.

