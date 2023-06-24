Home Cities Delhi

NHRC to summon UGC chief over harassment charges

Taking cognizance of the issue, the NHRC has directed the Registry to issue summons to the Chairman, UGC and President- SAU to appear in person before the commission on August 25, 2023.

Published: 24th June 2023 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2023 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

NHRC_Bengal_Blast

NHRC,Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A week after the South Asian University (SAU) suspended four faculty members on the grounds of ostensible misconduct, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has written to the UGC chairman highlighting that one of the students of South Asian University (SAU) was mentally harassed by the president, vice president and dean of the University.

The NHRC in its letter has stated that despite directions of the commission dated January 9, 2023, the Chairman, UGC and President of South Asian University have not submitted the requisite report to the commission so far despite a reminder dated April 6, 2023.

Taking cognizance of the issue, the NHRC has directed the Registry to issue summons to the Chairman, UGC and President- SAU to appear in person before the commission on August 25, 2023, along with the requisite report.

The NHRC has also stated that the complaint by the students of SAU about a student being harassed was transmitted to the Education Secretary, New Delhi and the Acting President of the SAU, South West Delhi, with the direction to get the allegations, made in the complaint, looked into and to submit an Action Taken Report within four weeks.

However pursuant to the directions of the Commission, an E-mail dated January 9 was received from the section officer, Litigation Branch, stating that this matter does not pertain to the Directorate of Education.

NHRC received a complaint from the students of SAU in November 2022 alleging that Ammar Ahmad has been mentally harassed by the Acting President, the Acting Vice President, the Acting Registrar, the Proctor and the Dean of Students and is currently admitted to an ICU fighting for his life.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NHRC UGC
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp