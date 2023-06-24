NHRC to summon UGC chief over harassment charges

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A week after the South Asian University (SAU) suspended four faculty members on the grounds of ostensible misconduct, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has written to the UGC chairman highlighting that one of the students of South Asian University (SAU) was mentally harassed by the president, vice president and dean of the University.

The NHRC in its letter has stated that despite directions of the commission dated January 9, 2023, the Chairman, UGC and President of South Asian University have not submitted the requisite report to the commission so far despite a reminder dated April 6, 2023.

Taking cognizance of the issue, the NHRC has directed the Registry to issue summons to the Chairman, UGC and President- SAU to appear in person before the commission on August 25, 2023, along with the requisite report.

The NHRC has also stated that the complaint by the students of SAU about a student being harassed was transmitted to the Education Secretary, New Delhi and the Acting President of the SAU, South West Delhi, with the direction to get the allegations, made in the complaint, looked into and to submit an Action Taken Report within four weeks.

However pursuant to the directions of the Commission, an E-mail dated January 9 was received from the section officer, Litigation Branch, stating that this matter does not pertain to the Directorate of Education.

NHRC received a complaint from the students of SAU in November 2022 alleging that Ammar Ahmad has been mentally harassed by the Acting President, the Acting Vice President, the Acting Registrar, the Proctor and the Dean of Students and is currently admitted to an ICU fighting for his life.

