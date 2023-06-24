Home Cities Delhi

THE rankings: Jamia Millia Islamia figures among top 10 Indian varsities, 128th in Asia

JMI has been consistently maintaining its rank in THE World University Rankings also. It was ranked at 601-800 in the recently declared World University Rankings- 2021.

Published: 24th June 2023 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2023 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Jamia Millia

Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi. ( Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has achieved yet another milestone by entering into the top 10 institutions of the country in the London-based Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings- 2023. The university has moved upward to the 128th rank in Asia and remarkably improved its position from the 160th rank last year. With an improvement of 32 ranks, JMI is one of the very few institutions in the country which has performed exceptionally well in the ranking.

The Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings assessed the performance of 669 universities from 31 countries on the same 13 performance indicators/parameters THE World University Rankings, but they were recalibrated to reflect the attributes of Asia’s institutions.

The universities were judged across all their core missions – teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook – to provide the most comprehensive and balanced comparisons available. JMI has been consistently maintaining its rank in THE World University Rankings also. It was ranked at 601-800 in the recently declared World University Rankings- 2021.

Elated over the performance JMI Vice Chancellor Prof. Najma Akhtar (Padma Shri) said, “It is a matter of great pride and satisfaction for the whole Jamia fraternity as this achievement reflects the hard work put in by teachers, non-teaching staff and other stakeholders of the university. Our efforts have been recognized internationally and I hope that the university will continue its endeavours to improve its performance further in coming years.”

It is worth mentioning that JMI has been continuously improving its national and international ranking over the last few years.  The university not only maintained 3rd rank among universities in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) - India Rankings-2023 released by the Ministry of Education (MoE) but improved its performance by 13 positions to 12 in the overall category.

