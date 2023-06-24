Home Cities Delhi

Won’t be part of any tie-up unless Cong backs us: AAP

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin said no decision has been taken on fielding a common PM candidate at the Patna meeting.

Published: 24th June 2023

AAP Logo, Aam Aadmi Party

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  AAP has refused to be a part of any alliance that consists of Congress unless the Grand Old Party gives an assurance to oppose the Central ordinance on the control of administrative services in Delhi.

“The Congress’ hesitation and refusal to act as a team player, especially on an issue as important as this one (ordinance), would make it very difficult for AAP to be a part of any alliance that includes Congress,” read an AAP statement.

“Until the Congress declares that all its Rajya Sabha MPs will oppose the ordinance in the House, it will be difficult for AAP to participate in meetings of parties where Congress is present,” said the statement.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin said no decision has been taken on fielding a common PM candidate at the Patna meeting. “But I had emphasised that post-poll alliance cannot be the right approach and a common minimum programme should be agreed upon,” Stalin said. 

