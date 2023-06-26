Home Cities Delhi

Congress leader Ajay Maken slams Kejriwal, says AAP’s only motive to break opposition unity

Maken said that Delhi CM was seeking the support of Congress to defeat the ordinance over control of services brought in by Centre but was “unabashedly ridiculing senior leaders of the party.

Published: 26th June 2023 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2023 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Ajay Maken

Congress leader Ajay Maken. (File Photo | PTI)

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A war of words between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party continued on June 25, days after the senior leaders of the two parties failed to find common ground at the meeting of Opposition parties in Patna. 

Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was seeking the support of the Congress party to defeat the ordinance over the control of services brought in by the Centre but was “unabashedly ridiculing senior leaders of the party”.

Maken, in a tweet, alleged that one side of the AAP is talking about opposition unity on the other side it is opposing Congress governments in various states.

“Arvind Kejriwal seeks Congress’ help for the ordinance, yet unabashedly ridicules our esteemed leaders, including Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan. His ministers place prerequisites on our alliance, while their chief spokesperson publicly disparages our party and leaders on the day of all Opposition parties’ meetings. To brazenly criticise and then demand support, is this how alliances are sought, Mr Kejriwal?” he said.

He further said that Kejriwal’s political manoeuvres in recent weeks have left many baffled. However, let me elucidate the truth. Kejriwal’s desperate attempts to evade imprisonment on corruption charges, wherein two of his colleagues are already jailed, are reasons for these actions. His proclamations of opposition unity are not for cohesion but a calculated move to sabotage it and curry favour with the BJP.

Past actions of the AAP in Parliament, the Delhi Legislative Assembly, or elsewhere only reinforce their surreptitious alliance with the BJP. Kejriwal’s betrayals are infamous - just ask Prashant Bhushan, Yogendra Yadav, and the founders of the Anna Movement. In Hindi, it’s aptly said about him, ‘Aisa koi saga nahin, jisko Kejriwal ne Thaga Nahin’.

“However, be assured, Kejriwal your deeds have not gone unnoticed. Your massive corruption and utilization of these ill-gotten funds to sabotage Congress in Goa, Gujarat, Punjab, Himachal, Uttarakhand, and Assam, just to help the BJP, won’t be forgotten,” the Delhi Congress leader said.

“Under the guise of ‘Aam Aadmi’ or ‘Ordinary Man’, you’ve manipulated Delhi’s citizens, using Rs 171 crore of public money to build a palace for yourself. Your actions have unmasked the grim truth, Mr. Kejriwal. You’re no longer a champion of the ‘Aam Aadmi’ or a crusader against corruption. Instead, you stand knee-deep in corruption, living a lavish lifestyle like a king in your ‘Sheesh Mahal’,” he said.

‘Attempts to evade graft charges’
