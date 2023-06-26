Home Cities Delhi

Delhi HC commutes death sentence of man convicted for murdering 12-yr-old boy

However, the high court did not modify his charges under kidnapping, destroying of evidence, and punishment for criminal intimidation, saying it will remain the same.

Published: 26th June 2023 09:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2023 10:51 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi High court

Delhi High court. (File Photo)

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday commuted the death sentence awarded to a man for kidnapping and murdering a 12-year-old boy in 2009.

Observing that the case does not fall in the category of 'rarest of rare cases', a bench of Justices Mukta Gupta and Anish Dayal, in the 64-page order said, it is not a case where reformation of the appellant (man) is not possible and the life imprisonment with no remission till 20 years would be the 'appropriate sentence' for him.

Accordingly, the bench ordered that "The sentence of the appellant is thus modified to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment with no remission and to pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh, in default whereof, to undergo simple imprisonment for six months for an offence punishable under Section 302 IPC (Punishment for murder)."

However, the high court did not modify his charges under kidnapping, destroying of evidence, and punishment for criminal intimidation, saying it will remain the same.

Earlier, the trial court had awarded a death sentence to the appellant Jeevak Nagpal in Rohini in the national capital, considering the circumstances that he kidnapped his neighbour's son, demanded ransom from the father, threatened the boy's family, murdered the minor by causing injuries with jack handle of his car and smothering him and thereafter, disposed of the boy's body in an attempt to destroy evidence.

Going through the present case, the high court noted that "it is evident that the appellant was in financial stringency and needed money for which he had kidnapped the child. From the evidence on record, it appears that the murder was not preplanned as the appellant was not armed with any weapon, however, when the appellant got stuck with his car, he smothered the victim and used the jack handle of his car to inflict injuries on the deceased so as to cause his death."

"Though causing the death of someone in itself is perversity, causing death by smothering and inflicting injuries by jack handle though opined to be consistent with intense torture, cannot be held to be a diabolic or seriously perverse manner of committing murder so as to shock the collective conscience of the society and fall in the category of rarest of rare cases," the order further stated.

The court further noted that no material has been placed on record by the State to show that the appellant is a menace to society with no possibility of any reformation and that there is no other option except to award the extreme sentence of death.

There is no previous criminal history either of the appellant or his family members. On the psychological assessment of the appellant, no such ailment or past history has been found, the order held.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court life imprisonment Commutation remission murder kidnap
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp