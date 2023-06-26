In advisory, BSES urges people to take precautions during monsoon

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As Delhi received its first monsoon showers on Sunday, the BSES issued an advisory urging people to follow precautions such as staying away from electrical installations and not engage in power theft and avoid waterlogging in the area.

The advisory came after a 34-year-old woman died of electrocution after accidentally coming in contact with a live wire at the New Delhi railway station complex

The monsoon current covered Delhi on Sunday, hitting the national capital two days before schedule, according to the India Meteorological Department.

"Caution children from playing near electricity installations, even if they are barricaded, and in parks that are waterlogged," BSES said.

Some of the unique problems faced during the monsoons are waterlogging of roads, strong winds uprooting trees and falling branches that damage electricity installations, resulting in outages.

In order to safeguard human lives and electrical equipment, it becomes necessary to switch off the electricity supply to an affected area as a precautionary measure, it said.

“Get (the) entire wiring in your premises thoroughly checked and tested by the licensed electrical contractor. Put off the main switch in case there is waterlogging or leakage observed in the meter cabin. Put on the main switch only on ensuring that all faults have been rectified properly. Install an earth leakage circuit breaker (ELCB) to help avoid shocks and mishaps,” the BSES said in the advisory.

The discom also advised people to keep a “tester” at home. “If a switch is wet, do not touch it. First, use a ‘tester’ to check if there is an electricity leakage. If need be, call your electrician,” the advisory stated.

The BSES also appealed to all Delhi citizens to report and convince people not to illegally draw electricity by hooking on to mainlines or electrical equipment.

Explaining its plans for the season, a BSES official said, “We are geared up to ensure reliable power supply to our over 48 lakh consumers and over two crore residents while taking all safety measures that are required during the rainy season. Consumers can play a very important role in ensuring an incident-free monsoon by following simple safety guidelines.”

