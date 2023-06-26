Home Cities Delhi

Panel to probe electrocution of teacher at Delhi railway station

The victim was walking towards the station in the rain when she lost her balance, grabbed an electricity pole to break her fall and came in contact with some exposed wires lying on the spot. 

Sakshi Ahuja, a resident of east Delhi's Preet Vihar, was electrocuted at New Delhi Railway Station. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Northern Railway on Monday said that it has formed a committee to probe the incident at the New Delhi Railway station complex where a woman teacher died of electrocution and is conducting a safety audit of all electrical installations across its stations.

The incident took place on Sunday morning near gate number 1 when 34-year-old Sakshi Ahuja was on her way to board a train to Chandigarh.

According to a preliminary inquiry, Ahuja was walking towards the station in the rain when she lost her balance.

She grabbed an electricity pole to break her fall and came in contact with some exposed wires lying on the spot.

The Railways is responsible for the maintenance of all electrical installations on its premises, officials said.

"We are awaiting a report from the GRP (Government Railway Police) on the incident. Further action will be taken by the Railways after that.

"A committee has also been formed to probe the incident and find the cause of the incident. Necessary action will be taken and those found guilty will be taken to task," Northern Railway spokesperson Deepak Kumar said.

"A detailed inquiry will be conducted and the guilty will be punished. A system is also being set in place to ensure the non-occurrence of such incidents in the future," he added.

The Delhi Police on Monday said it has written to the divisional railway manager asking as to who was responsible for the maintenance so that suitable action can be taken.

It has also asked the Central Electricity Authority of India to inspect the site at the New Delhi Railway Station complex where a woman teacher died of electrocution and give its opinion about how the incident may have occurred, an official said.

Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa said, "We have registered a case and an investigation is being carried out."

She said the site has been examined by forensic teams.

"We have written to the Central Electricity Authority of India to inspect the spot and give us an opinion as to how the incident took place," Nalwa said.

She stated, "We have written a letter to the division railway manager also as the incident took place under the area of railway property so that they would tell us who was responsible for the maintenance.

We are waiting for their reply.

Suitable action will be taken accordingly.

" They have also been requested to audit the electric installations at the railway station so that such an incident would not take place again, Nalwa said.

"Monsoon has come and I believe that every agency is working in their area and will ensure that they are not responsible for any loss of life," she added.

The police on Sunday said that the incident has prompted authorities to conduct a safety audit of all-electric poles and electricity infrastructure to prevent any such incident in the future.

Ahuja, along with her family, was on her way to board a train to Chandigarh.

She was with her father, mother, brother, sister, and two children at the time of the incident.

She used to live with her family in Preet Vihar and was a teacher at Lovely Public School, Priyadarshani Vihar, Laxmi Nagar.

