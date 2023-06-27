AAP seeks Delhi LG’s resignation over ‘poor’ law and order scene

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched another broadside on Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena over the 'deteriorating law and order situation' in the national capital. Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal wrote, " The L-G should resign and make way for someone who can provide safety and security to the people of Delhi," He further asked the Central government to hand over law and order to Delhi government if they (The central government) are unable to make Delhi safe. "We will show you how to make a city safe for its citizens," remarked Kejriwal. This statement came in the wake of a broad daylight robbery incident, in which four gun-wielding men on two bikes waylaid a car and looted Rs 2 lakh in a tunnel near Pragati Maidan. The Delhi Police has received dramatic CCTV footage that captured the alleged gunpoint robbery inside the busy Pragati Maidan tunnel where four motorcycle-borne men intercepted a car and looted about Rs 2 lakh from a delivery agent and his associate. The 22-second video appears to show that the four men were trailing the cab on two motorcycles and intercepted it inside the tunnel as other vehicles passed by. Expressing concern over the said incident, AAP's chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar claimed that L-G VK Saxena's failure to control law and order is a consequence of him being an outsider. Kakkar strongly criticised the L-G, accusing him of bringing 'Jungle Raj' to Delhi, where even hospitals, universities, and roads are no longer safe. "Citizen safety in Delhi seems to be compromised even within spaces like hospitals, universities, roads during the day, Tihar Jail etc. Crime rates are soaring, and Delhi is in the grip of utter lawlessness under the administration of L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena," added the AAP's spokesperson. She also claimed that Arvind Kejriwal had on June 19 taken the initiative to address the matter by writing a letter to the L-G, requesting a meeting with him. In the said letter, Kejriwal noted that most police stations in Delhi are currently understaffed, operating at only 30 to 40 per cent of their capacity, she said. Kakkar said that the CM urged the L-G to reinstate a committee through which the MLAs in Delhi could earlier seek accountability from Station House Officers (SHOs) for a more secure Delhi.