Admin holds meeting with religious leaders

Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh told the religious leaders that if they are facing any problem, they can contact the emergency 112 number for immediate action.

Published: 27th June 2023 07:46 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh and District Magistrate Manish Verma held a meeting with religious leaders from Noida and Greater Noida on Monday, ahead of the Islamic festival of Eid-ul Azha (Bakrid) and the Hindu Kanwar Yatra.

The two officials appealed to the religious leaders for their support in maintaining peace and harmony during the festive period and sought to know about the problems, if any, being faced by them, according to an official statement.

During the meeting, Singh highlighted that the police department is monitoring the internet and that legal action would be taken against anyone for making objectionable comments, inciting religious sentiments or trying to spread propaganda on social media platforms.

Singh told the religious leaders that if they are facing any problem, they can contact the local police, administration or the emergency 112 number for immediate action.

