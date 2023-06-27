Congress leader Haroon Yusuf slams Kejriwal as central ordinance row escalates

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Discontentment within the Delhi unit of the Congress towards the AAP continued to surface as senior Delhi Congress leader Haroon Yusuf launched a scathing attack against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday.

Recalling the 2013 coalition government between the Congress and AAP, Yusuf took to Twitter and said, “What Arvind Kejriwal is doing isn’t new. He did the same after the 2013 Delhi elections. When I was the CLP leader, he asked us for support to form the government in 2013 in Delhi and pass the Lokpal Bill.”

What @ArvindKejriwal is doing today isn’t new . He did the same after 2013 Delhi elections , when I was the CLP leader he asked us for support to form the government in 2013 in Delhi and pass the lokpal bill.



We supported him despite him ridiculing our leaders , just for the… June 26, 2023

He said that Kejriwal sought Congress’ support to form the government and pass the Lokpal Bill, only to abandon the government within 49 days without fulfilling his promises.

Yusuf said that Kejriwal and his party are currently resorting to similar tactics by ridiculing Congress leaders and using the ordinance as a guise. This sentiment of reluctance towards Congress supporting AAP on the Centre’s ordinance is not new, with Ajay Maken and Sandeep Dikshit having also vehemently criticised Kejriwal on the same issue.

