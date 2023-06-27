Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: 17-year-old was electrocuted shortly before teacher met with the same fate

Police officers who responded to the incident confirmed that waterlogging following the recent rainfall had led to the electrocution of the teenager, reportedly. 

Published: 27th June 2023 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2023 11:03 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

Image for representational purpose only.

By Online Desk

A teenager was electrocuted on a waterlogged street in Delhi. This happened shortly before the death of a teacher at the New Delhi railway station on June 25.

The 17-year-old's death was reported at Taimoor Nagar in Delhi. News agency ANI reported that police officers who responded to the incident confirmed that waterlogging following the recent rainfall had led to the electrocution of the teenager.

Sakshi Ahuja, a 35-year-old teacher based out of Delhi died by electrocution at New Delhi railway station. Ahuja allegedly grabbed electric wires to avoid slipping in the rain and got electrocuted. The 35-year-old was on her way to Chandigarh with her family for a vacation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
electrocution death in delhi 17-year-old dies of electrocution
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp