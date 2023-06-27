Delhi: 17-year-old was electrocuted shortly before teacher met with the same fate

By Online Desk

A teenager was electrocuted on a waterlogged street in Delhi. This happened shortly before the death of a teacher at the New Delhi railway station on June 25.

The 17-year-old's death was reported at Taimoor Nagar in Delhi. News agency ANI reported that police officers who responded to the incident confirmed that waterlogging following the recent rainfall had led to the electrocution of the teenager.

#WATCH | He died due to electrocution because of the presence of an exposed wire in accumulated rainwater. He had come here from Bengaluru to learn some skills. The boy's parents could not reach Delhi for his last rites: Nazma, relative of the deceased 17-year-old boy who died… pic.twitter.com/pCJBngNIbS — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2023

Sakshi Ahuja, a 35-year-old teacher based out of Delhi died by electrocution at New Delhi railway station. Ahuja allegedly grabbed electric wires to avoid slipping in the rain and got electrocuted. The 35-year-old was on her way to Chandigarh with her family for a vacation.

