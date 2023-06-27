Delhi HC modifies jail term for 2014 gang-rape convicts

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday modified the punishment awarded by a trial court to five convicts of a 2014 gang rape case from a life sentence for the remainder of their natural lives to life imprisonment.

‘Considering the facts and circumstances in entirety, the background of the appellants, strata of society they belong to, their age and that they (except appellant Aman) are first-time offenders and have expressed remorse, we are of the considered opinion that for the offence punishable under section 376(D) (gangrape) IPC, life imprisonment shall meet the ends of justice.

‘Thus, appellants’ sentence of imprisonment under Section 376(D) IPC is modified from ‘life for the remainder of convicts natural life’ to ‘life imprisonment’,’ a bench of Justices Mukta Gupta and Poonam A Bamba said in a 35-page judgment.

The high court said the five convicts, Aman, Rahul, Mohd Wasim, Sunny and Bal Kishan have failed to demonstrate any illegality in the trial court’s verdict which had convicted them of various offences.

The five men approached the high court challenging their conviction and sentence.

According to the prosecution, the victim woman, residing in Nepal, was going to Jalandhar to meet her sister. She had come to Delhi to board a train for Punjab in April 2014 when the incident took place.

She met one of the five men at a railway station here who took her outside on the pretext of getting her food. She was instead taken to Rajghat in a van in which four other accomplices of the man were already present, the prosecution said. Thereafter, they took her to a room where all the five men raped her, the prosecution said. It said she later met a person to whom she narrated her ordeal and police were informed.

