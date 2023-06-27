Delhi rain: IMD issues yellow alert today

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The India Meteorological Department ( IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Tuesday, predicting light to moderate rain and thundershowers in the city.

Muggy weather conditions prevailed in the national capital on Monday even as some parts of the national capital received rains, keeping the mercury in check. There was a cloud cover over Delhi throughout the day with Safdarjung observatory recording a high of 33.2 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season’s average, the weather office said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 25.4 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal. Humidity levels oscillated between 98 per cent and 69 per cent. Parts of the city received traces of rain between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Monday. Palam observatory received 1.4 mm, Ayanagar 0.6 mm, CDO Ghaziabad 0.5 mm, and Najafgarh 2 mm of precipitation during this period, the IMD said.

The weather office has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for Tuesday and forecast generally cloudy skies with moderate rain or thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 34 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings -- ‘green’ (no action needed), ‘yellow’ (watch and stay updated), ‘orange’ (be prepared) and ‘red’ (take action). The monsoon arrived in the national capital on Sunday, two days before its scheduled onset, bringing respite to Delhiites from the scorching heat.

On Sunday, the southwest monsoon covered both Delhi and Mumbai together for the first time since June 21, 1961, the IMD said. While it hit the national capital two days before schedule, its entry into the financial capital is two weeks late, it said.

NEW DELHI: The India Meteorological Department ( IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Tuesday, predicting light to moderate rain and thundershowers in the city. Muggy weather conditions prevailed in the national capital on Monday even as some parts of the national capital received rains, keeping the mercury in check. There was a cloud cover over Delhi throughout the day with Safdarjung observatory recording a high of 33.2 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season’s average, the weather office said. The minimum temperature was recorded at 25.4 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal. Humidity levels oscillated between 98 per cent and 69 per cent. Parts of the city received traces of rain between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Monday. Palam observatory received 1.4 mm, Ayanagar 0.6 mm, CDO Ghaziabad 0.5 mm, and Najafgarh 2 mm of precipitation during this period, the IMD said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The weather office has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for Tuesday and forecast generally cloudy skies with moderate rain or thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 34 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius respectively. The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings -- ‘green’ (no action needed), ‘yellow’ (watch and stay updated), ‘orange’ (be prepared) and ‘red’ (take action). The monsoon arrived in the national capital on Sunday, two days before its scheduled onset, bringing respite to Delhiites from the scorching heat. On Sunday, the southwest monsoon covered both Delhi and Mumbai together for the first time since June 21, 1961, the IMD said. While it hit the national capital two days before schedule, its entry into the financial capital is two weeks late, it said.