Home Cities Delhi

Delhi rain: IMD issues yellow alert today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Tuesday, predicting light to moderate rain and thundershowers in the city.

Published: 27th June 2023 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2023 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Rains, delhi, delhi rain

Traffic police personnel wearing raincoats during rain on Monday. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The India Meteorological Department ( IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Tuesday, predicting light to moderate rain and thundershowers in the city.

Muggy weather conditions prevailed in the national capital on Monday even as some parts of the national capital received rains, keeping the mercury in check. There was a cloud cover over Delhi throughout the day with Safdarjung observatory recording a high of 33.2 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season’s average, the weather office said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 25.4 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal.  Humidity levels oscillated between 98 per cent and 69 per cent. Parts of the city received traces of rain between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Monday. Palam observatory received 1.4 mm, Ayanagar 0.6 mm, CDO Ghaziabad 0.5 mm, and Najafgarh 2 mm of precipitation during this period, the IMD said.

The weather office has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for Tuesday and forecast generally cloudy skies with moderate rain or thundershowers.  The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 34 degrees  Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius respectively.  

The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings -- ‘green’ (no action needed), ‘yellow’ (watch and stay updated), ‘orange’ (be prepared) and ‘red’ (take action). The monsoon arrived in the national capital on Sunday, two days before its scheduled onset, bringing respite to Delhiites from the scorching heat. 

On Sunday, the southwest monsoon covered both Delhi and Mumbai together for the first time since June 21, 1961, the IMD said. While it hit the national capital two days before schedule, its entry into the financial capital is two weeks late, it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IMD yellow alert Delhi rain monsoon
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp