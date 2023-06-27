Home Cities Delhi

Delhi station electrocution: Railways begin probe, woman's kin seek strict action 

The incident took place on Sunday morning near gate number 1 when 34-year-old Sakshi Ahuja was on her way to board a train to Chandigarh.

Sakshi Ahuja, a resident of east Delhi's Preet Vihar, was electrocuted at New Delhi Railway Station. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Northern Railway on Monday said that it has formed a committee to probe the incident at the New Delhi Railway station complex where a woman teacher died of electrocution and is conducting a safety audit of all electrical installations across its stations.

The incident took place on Sunday morning near gate number 1 when 34-year-old Sakshi Ahuja was on her way to board a train to Chandigarh. According to a preliminary inquiry, Ahuja was walking towards the station in the rain when she lost her balance. She grabbed an electricity pole to break her fall and came in contact with some exposed wires lying on the spot.

The Railways is responsible for the maintenance of all electrical installations on its premises, officials said.
“We are awaiting a report from Government Railway Police on the incident. Further action will be taken by the Railways after that. A committee has also been formed to probe the incident and find the cause behind it. Necessary action will be taken and those found guilty will be taken to task,” Northern Railway spokesperson Deepak Kumar said.

“A detailed inquiry will be conducted and the guilty will be punished. A system is also being set in place to ensure the non-occurrence of such incidents in the future,” he added. The Delhi Police on Monday said it has written to the divisional railway manager asking as to who was responsible for the maintenance so that suitable action can be taken.

It has also asked the Central Electricity Authority of India to inspect the site at the Railway Station complex where the woman teacher died of electrocution and give its opinion about how the incident may have occurred, an official said. The police on Sunday said that the incident has prompted authorities to conduct a safety audit of all-electric poles and electricity infrastructure to prevent any such incident in the future.

Ahuja, along with her family, was on her way to board a train to Chandigarh. She was with her father, mother, brother, sister, and two children at the time of the incident. She used to live with her family in Preet Vihar and was a teacher at Lovely Public School, Priyadarshani Vihar, Laxmi Nagar.

