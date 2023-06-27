Home Cities Delhi

Delhiites will have to pay more for power now

Delhi’s Power Minister Atishi said those who receive free electricity up to 200 units will not be affected by the tariff hike.

Published: 27th June 2023 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2023 04:52 PM

Power, electricity

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Residents of some parts of the city will have to shell out more for the power they consume as the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) has allowed BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) to charge 9.42%, BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) 6.39% and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) 2% more for the next nine months (from July 2023 to March 2024).

Consumers in South, West, Trans-Yamuna, Old and New Delhi will have to pay more.

The tariff hike, however, will not have any effect on consumption of up to 200 units. An order in this regard was issued on June 22 on petitions filed by power distribution companies (discoms) seeking a hike in tariff owing to the high cost of power purchase. The hike will be in addition to the PPAC (Power Purchase Agreement Cost) already applied to these areas, which is 28% for NDMC, 20.69% for BRPL and 22.18% for BYPL.

For the 1.9 million consumers in North and Northwest Delhi, where TPDDL (Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited, earlier NDPL) distributes electricity, the Power Purchase Adjustment Charge will be go up by 1.49% (translating to an an about 1.2% increase in the final bill).

Power Minister Atishi held the Centre responsible for the hike and increasing rates of coal blocks.

This is the first time since Independence the country is facing a coal crisis due to the “reckless attitude” of the Centre, she said, adding there is no shortage of coal.

