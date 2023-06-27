Home Cities Delhi

Desilting work of drains nearly complete: MCD

Work on desilting of drains in Delhi is "nearly complete" and other potential waterlogging spots are being monitored using CCTV cameras, MCD officials said.

Published: 27th June 2023 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2023 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Waterlogging

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Work on desilting of drains in Delhi is “nearly complete” and other potential waterlogging spots are being monitored using CCTV cameras, officials said on Monday.

Authorities are rushing to complete the job as the monsoon arrived in the national capital on Sunday, two days before its scheduled onset, bringing respite to Delhiites from the scorching heat.

Drains along smaller roads are maintained by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and those along wider roads are done by the Public Works Department. “Our work on desilting is nearly complete,” a senior MCD official said.

Mayor Shelly Oberoi on June 1 instructed officials that desilting work of drains in the city should be done by June 15. She also said permanent and temporary water pumps should be installed at places prone to waterlogging, and sensitive places should be monitored through CCTV cameras.

