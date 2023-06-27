Home Cities Delhi

Economic offences pose serious threat to nation: Delhi court 

The accused businessman used to cheat people by persuading them to invest money in different schemes with the promise of exponential returns on their investments.

Published: 27th June 2023 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2023 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

money fraud

Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A Delhi court has denied bail to a man accused of cheating people by inducing them to invest money in different schemes promising exceptionally high returns, saying economic offences were posing serious threat to the financial health of the country.

Vacation Judge Pawan Kumar dismissed the bail application of Priyesh Kumar Sinha and said the allegations against him were grave and serious in nature. The judge said there was strong apprehension that he may influence or hamper the trial.

According to the prosecution, Sinha was one of the directors of Bluefox Motion Pictures Pvt. Ltd. and used to cheat people by persuading them to invest money in different schemes with the promise of exponential returns on their investments. More than 200 complainants have come forward so far, it said. 

“The accused being the director of the company cheated a large number of people who invested small amounts of money in different schemes to the tune of Rs 8 crore. The allegations and accusation against the accused are grave and serious in nature,” the judge said in an order passed on June 19.

He said economic offences needed to be viewed seriously and considered as “grave offences”. “An economic offence involves a deep-rooted conspiracy. these should be viewed seriously and be considered as grave offences affecting the economy of the country as a whole and posing a serious threat to the financial health of the country,” the judge said. The accused had moved a bail application, claiming he had resigned from the company in December 2017 and had no role to play in running its affairs. The application said since the charge sheet in the case has already been filed, no purpose would be served in keeping him behind bars.

The prosecution opposed the application citing the seriousness of the allegations against him. It claimed the accused was not only a director of the company but also its authorised signatory. He received around Rs 32 lakh in his account even after his resignation, it alleged.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of one of the investors Lakshay Kumar. He had invested a sum of around Rs 2 lakh and was assured a return of Rs 5 lakh after 12 months. The prosecution alleged the accused persons disappeared after some time.

The prosecution had filed a charge sheet under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and the relevant sections of the Prize Chits & Money Circulations Schemes (Banning) Act. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Court cheating fraud
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp