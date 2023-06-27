Home Cities Delhi

Five arrested in Delhi's Pragati Maidan gunpoint robbery case

The 22-second video shows the four men following the taxi on two motorcycles and intercepting it inside the tunnel as other vehicles passed by.

Motorcycle-borne robbers loot a delivery agent and his associate inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel at gunpoint, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Five people have been arrested in connection with the gunpoint robbery of a delivery agent and his associates inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel, police said on Tuesday.

CCTV footage received by the Delhi Police showed four motorcycle-borne men intercepted a car and looted about Rs 2 lakh from the delivery agent of Omiya Enterprises, Chandni Chowk, and his associate on Saturday.

The incident happened when they were going towards Gurugram in a taxi to deliver the money. The 22-second video shows the four men following the taxi on two motorcycles and intercepting it inside the tunnel as other vehicles passed by.

As the taxi stopped, the two men, wearing helmets, got off the motorcycles.

One of them went towards the driver's side and the other to the rear door on the other side and whipped out their pistols. All four were wearing helmets.

The footage then showed both the car gates open and the man at the rear end being handed over a black-coloured handbag, apparently carrying money.

The two then quickly hopped onto their waiting motorcycle and accelerate away with their accomplices.

Five accused have been arrested in the case, a senior police officer said.

