G20: CCTV cameras to monitor sites prone to waterlogging 

In view of the G20 Summit, PWD plans to maintain a strict vigil in areas that will see the movement of delegates to ensure that they do not face any inconvenience due to waterlogging.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To ensure that visiting delegates from G20 countries are not inconvenienced by waterlogging, the Delhi government is installing CCTV cameras at “vulnerable” points on the routes that may be taken by them, officials said on Monday.

Authorities are rushing to complete the desilting of drains as the monsoon arrived in the national capital on Sunday, two days before its scheduled onset, bringing respite to Delhiites from the scorching heat.

“The Public Works Department has identified some vulnerable spots. CCTV cameras have been installed at some of the points while work is going on at the other. The officials have 24x7 access to the footage to monitor the on-ground situation,” an official said.

In view of the G20 Summit, the department plans to maintain a strict vigil in areas that will see the movement of delegates to ensure that they do not face any inconvenience due to waterlogging. “We are planning to install CCTV cameras along the routes that may see the movement of delegates during the prestigious summit. These include Mathura Road and its adjoining stretches and the areas around Rajghat,” the official said.

“We have been able to monitor waterlogging spots through vigil and supervision. By installing CCTV cameras, we will be able to see whether there is any waterlogging on these stretches during the monsoon. If something is found, it will be rectified in time for the summit,” he said. Earlier in the day, Delhi Water Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “There are associated problems that come with the monsoon, like waterlogging. We have done work to address the issue.

“However, we have just got control of the MCD, and the standing committee has not been formed yet. Hopefully, in the coming time, the work of desilting of drains through MCD will also be done,” he said.

