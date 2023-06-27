Home Cities Delhi

Gap between rich & poor bridged; will redevelop all MCD schools soon: CM Kejriwal

Kejriwal said, the AAP government has been focusing on improving schools run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

Published: 27th June 2023 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2023 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi schools.

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The AAP government has bridged the gap between the rich and the poor in Delhi’s education system by improving government schools, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday, promising to redevelop all MCD schools in the next five to seven years.

The CM was speaking after inaugurating Sarvodaya Co-ed school in Libaspur village. Its classrooms, labs, library and halls are far better than those in private schools of  Delhi, he said.

“Earlier, the condition of government schools in Delhi used to be terrible. Classes were held inside tents, ceilings of schools were broken. There were no toilets or facilities even drinking water. Poor families were compelled to send their children to such schools but the AAP government bridged the gap between the rich and the poor in education in Delhi,” Kejriwal said.

He further said the AAP government has been focusing on improving schools run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. “We have started focusing on redeveloping MCD schools and it will take at least five to seven years. There are people who received good education but haven’t got a job, we are focusing on that issue as well. We will prioritise creating job opportunities for the youth,” he said.

Education minister Atishi too spoke at the event and claimed that the Libaspur school has better facilities than any other in the city.   She alleged that there was mismanagement in Delhi government schools before the AAP came to power in the city.  

“The school inaugurated today in Libaspur is not just better than Delhi’s private schools but all private schools across the country. Earlier, there was mismanagement at Delhi government schools and they had poor infrastructure. But those from the underprivileged sections of society were compelled to send their children to such schools,” Atishi said.

TAGS
AAP Arvind Kejriwal Delhi schools MCD
