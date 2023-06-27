Home Cities Delhi

Merchant navy man abducted for ransom, four held 

The police managed to rescue the victim safely within 12 hours and also recovered the ransom of Rs 5 lakh from the kidnappers. 

Published: 27th June 2023

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Four men were arrested for allegedly kidnapping a person employed as a merchant navy professional and demanding Rs 12 lakh ransom from his family, police said on Monday. 

The police managed to rescue the victim safely within 12 hours of registration of the case, they said, adding that Rs 5 lakh paid as ransom was also recovered by them.

The accused were identified as Trilok Singh (40), Gursimran Singh (32),  Abhishek (23) and Akshay (23).
The kidnapping was reported at Aman Vihar Police  Station by the victim’s brother-in-law on Sunday.
According to the complainant, merchant navy professional Manjeet left his Delhi home on June 23 to resume his work in Mumbai. Later, the victim’s brother received a ransom call from the Whatsapp number of the victim. The kidnappers demanded Rs 12 lakh as ransom amount for the safe release of the victim. 

