Self-baggage drop facility at Delhi airport to save wait time for passengers 

NEW DELHI: Delhi airport operator Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) on Monday said it has introduced Self Baggage Drop (SBD) facility at Terminal 3 that will reduce the waiting time for passengers at the airport.

It aims to streamline the baggage drop-off process, reduce the wait time for passengers and enhance the overall airport experience. The facility can cater to up to three passengers per minute, according to the DIAL.

Currently, domestic passengers will be able to use the facility, and it will be made available for international passengers post mandatory approvals. A total of 14 SBD machines, including 12 automated and two hybrids have been installed.

“While currently, passengers travelling through IndiGo will be able to use the facility, five other airlines, including Air India, Vistara, Air France, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and British Airways, are likely to allow usage of self-baggage drop for their passengers in the near future,” said DIAL.

Passengers can use the facility through a two-step process. After generating their boarding passes and baggage tags at the Self Check-In kiosk, passengers have to tag their check-in baggage. At the SBD facility, they will have to scan their boarding pass, declare that their luggage is free of prohibited/ dangerous items, and load their baggage onto the designated belt. Once the process is completed, the baggage will be automatically transferred to the sorting area and subsequently onto the aircraft, it said.

In case, the weight of the check-in baggage is beyond the limit allowed by the airline, then the check-in baggage will not be accepted by the machine. There will be airline staff near the facility to help passengers.

“DIAL has been working relentlessly towards maximising passenger experience at the Delhi airport through various digitisation and automation initiatives. The facility aims to make the passengers self-reliant while at the same time reducing the time taken for baggage processing significantly...,” DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said.

