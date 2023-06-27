Home Cities Delhi

Tanzania native held for killing elderly woman in road crash in Greater Noida

A police spokesperson said the incident took place around 8. 30 am when the woman, who lived in Jaitpur village, was on her way to work in the Omaxe Mall in the Alpha 2 sector.

Published: 27th June 2023 06:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2023 07:02 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder

For representational purpose

By PTI

NOIDA: A 68-year-old woman died in Greater Noida on Tuesday after she was allegedly hit by a scooter with a foreigner riding it, police officials said.

The foreigner, a native of Tanzania, has been arrested, according to the police. A police spokesperson said the incident took place around 8. 30 am when the woman, who lived in Jaitpur village, was on her way to work in the Omaxe Mall in the Alpha 2 sector.

"When she was near the Vaishno Mata Temple near Nawada roundabout, she was hit by a scooter. She was taken to a nearby private hospital where she died during treatment," the spokesperson said.

The person riding the scooter was identified as Robot, a native of Tanzania currently residing in Alistonia Height society in Greater Noida, the official said.

"The foreign national has been arrested. He is in India on a business visa and is associated with a private company in Greater Noida," an official of the local Beta 2 police station said.

The police said the body had been sent for post-mortem and an FIR has been lodged under relevant provisions of the law while further legal proceedings are underway.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tanzania native road accident
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp