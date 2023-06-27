Home Cities Delhi

Woman's commission summons Delhi police over PG resident’s sexual harassment complaint 

DCW chief Swati Maliwal said that thousands of women and girls live in PGs in Delhi and their safety is extremely crucial.

Published: 27th June 2023 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2023 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) received a complaint from some girls residing in a paying guest (PG) at Hudson Lane in the city alleging that nearly two weeks back they had filmed a man outside their PG, masturbating in front of them.

“We received a complaint that around midnight of June 12, when the resident of the PG in north Delhi was standing with her female friends on the balcony, a boy started unzipping and masturbating in front of them,” said DCW chief Swati Maliwal. They told the commission that the alleged man while doing the ‘immoral act’, was constantly staring at them.

In a purported blurred video of the incident, a man could be seen smoking a cigarette with his left hand while allegedly masturbating with the other. The DCW chairperson issued a notice to the Delhi Police seeking an action taken report in the matter.

However, according to the commission, the police failed to file a reply in the matter. “The commission has asked the Delhi Police to provide a copy of the FIR along with details of arrests made in the matter. It also asked the police to provide reasons for failing to provide an action taken report within the stipulated time,” the DCW said. 

The commission also asked SHO, Maurice Nagar to appear before the Commission on June 28. Maliwal called it a “very serious” case and said, “Thousands of women and girls live in PGs in Delhi and their safety is extremely crucial. I have also been informed that this man has indulged in obscene actions more than once outside the same PG.”

TAGS
Delhi Police DCW DCW chief Swati Maliwal
