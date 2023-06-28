Home Cities Delhi

AAP slams move to get CAG audit of CM residence redo

Expressing concern, the AAP pointed out that the successive targeting of Opposition leaders revealed BJP’s hidden agenda.

Published: 28th June 2023 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2023 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

CAG

The office of Comptroller & Auditor General | File photo

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday criticized the Centre’s decision to initiate a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) audit into the reconstruction expenses of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence at Civil Lines in North Delhi, saying the move ‘reeks of desperation’ as the BJP anticipates a defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha poll.

The party accused the ruling BJP of attempting to divert public attention from the Adani scam and alleged that allegations such as liquor scandal and irregularities in the CM’s residence reconstruction were nothing more than an orchestrated drama.

The Ministry of Home Affairs approved the special CAG audit taking note of a May 24 letter by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena which pointed out ‘gross and prima facie financial irregularities’ in the reconstruction of the CM’s official residence, the officials said. Expressing concern, the AAP pointed out that the successive targeting of Opposition leaders revealed BJP’s hidden agenda.

In an official statement, the AAP challenged the Prime Minister, urging him to display the courage he claims to possess by ordering a comprehensive investigation into the Adani scam through a Joint Parliamentary Committee. The party asserted that if the allegations were true, it was imperative to shed light on the matter and hold those responsible accountable.

Taking a veiled swipe at the BJP, the AAP emphasised that besides the Chief Minister’s residence, the CAG or other investigative agencies should conduct thorough inquiries into other notable scandals. 
Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP on Wednesday welcomed the CAG audit into alleged irregularities in the renovation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence, saying it will expose the ‘corruption’ of the AAP government.

“The CAG is country’s top most audit body of high repute and its inquiry will soon bring out under whose pressure PWD officials violated laws and constructed the palatial bungalow for the chief minister otherwise eligible for only a Type VII bungalow accommodation,” said Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva.

