BJP, Congress protest against Delhi govt over power tariff hike

BJP MLAs hold sit-in at CM’s residence; Congress protests at AAP office

Published: 28th June 2023 08:22 AM

Delhi Congress workers stage a protest on Tuesday | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The BJP and the Congress held separate protests on Tuesday against the AAP government in Delhi over a hike in power tariffs in the national capital. Power consumers in Delhi with monthly usage of over 200 units will have to pay more after an 8 per cent hike in the power purchase adjustment cost (PPAC).

Delhi BJP legislators held a sit-in near CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence in the Civil Lines area, while Congress leaders and workers protested outside the AAP’s office in central Delhi. They alleged that the city government has “failed to fulfil its promise” of providing free electricity to consumers.
Power tariff has been increased three times from what it was before 2014, said Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, who led the BJP protest.

The BJP will continue to protest unless the PPAC hike is reversed by the Kejriwal government, Bidhuri said. Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary alleged that the power tariff hike will increase the prices of all essential commodities and will impact the poor the most.

“Kejriwal had come to power with the support of the poor and the middle class, promising them a corruption-free government, but the power hike through the PPAC hike is clear proof of his corruption,” he alleged. “Why Kejriwal who frequently calls special sessions of the Assembly on different issues is not convening a special session now to discuss  electricity rates?” a BJP MLA asked.

The AAP government always claims that since they came to power, electricity rates in the capital have not increased. However, the reality is that every year, permission is given to electricity companies to hike rates through the “backdoor”, the protesters charged.

“Electricity bills are burdening the public due to fixed charges, power purchase adjustment costs, and surcharge for pensions for retired electricity employees,” Bidhuri claimed. Power Minister Atishi had said consumers who get zero bills with monthly consumption of up to 200 units will not be impacted. 
However, those who do not get a subsidy will have to pay nearly eight per cent more on their monthly bills.

