Home Cities Delhi

Cabinet approves agreement between India and Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure

The initiative was launched by the Prime Minister of India during the United Nations Climate Action Summit on 23 September 2019, in New York.

Published: 28th June 2023 07:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2023 07:36 PM   |  A+A-

PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi used for representative purposes only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Ratification of the Headquarters Agreement (HQA) between India and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI)

Ministry of Home Affairs in a statement said that the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given its approval for ratification of the Headquarters Agreement (HQA) between the Government of India (Gol) and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) signed on 22nd August 2022.

The statement said that the agreement between "Gol and CDRI will facilitate grant of exemptions, immunities and privileges as contemplated under Section- 3 of the United Nations (Privileges & Immunities) Act, 1947 will provide CDRI an independent and international legal persona so that it can carry out its functions internationally, more efficiently.”

The initiative was launched by the Prime Minister of India during the United Nations Climate Action Summit on 23 September 2019, in New York.

On 28th of August 2019, the Cabinet approved the setting up of CDRI along with its supporting Secretariat in New Delhi and also gave the approval for the Government of India's financial support of Rs. 480 crore to CDRI over a period of 5 years from 2019-20 to 2023-24.

Subsequently, on the 29th June 2022, the Cabinet had approved the recognition of CDRI as an International Organization and the signing of a Headquarters Agreement (HQA) for granting CDRI exemptions, immunities and privileges as contemplated under Section-3 of the UN (P&I) Act, 1947.

In pursuance of the Cabinet decision, on 22nd August 2022 the HQA was signed between the Gol and CDRI.

CDRI is a global partnership of National Governments, UN agencies and programmes, multilateral development banks and financing mechanisms, the private sector, academic and knowledge institutions that aim to promote the resilience of infrastructure systems to climate and disaster risks, thereby ensuring sustainable development.

As per the CDRI website the “Coalition functions as an inclusive multi-stakeholder platform led and managed by national governments, where knowledge is generated and exchanged on different aspects of disaster resilience of infrastructure.”

Since its launch, thirty-one (31) Countries, six (06) International Organizations and two (02) private sector organizations have become members of CDRI. CDRI has been expanding its membership consistently by attracting a wide variety of economically advanced countries, developing countries, and countries that are most vulnerable to climate change and disasters.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure Headquarters Agreement
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp