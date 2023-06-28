Cabinet approves agreement between India and Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Ratification of the Headquarters Agreement (HQA) between India and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI)

Ministry of Home Affairs in a statement said that the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given its approval for ratification of the Headquarters Agreement (HQA) between the Government of India (Gol) and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) signed on 22nd August 2022.

The statement said that the agreement between "Gol and CDRI will facilitate grant of exemptions, immunities and privileges as contemplated under Section- 3 of the United Nations (Privileges & Immunities) Act, 1947 will provide CDRI an independent and international legal persona so that it can carry out its functions internationally, more efficiently.”

The initiative was launched by the Prime Minister of India during the United Nations Climate Action Summit on 23 September 2019, in New York.

On 28th of August 2019, the Cabinet approved the setting up of CDRI along with its supporting Secretariat in New Delhi and also gave the approval for the Government of India's financial support of Rs. 480 crore to CDRI over a period of 5 years from 2019-20 to 2023-24.

Subsequently, on the 29th June 2022, the Cabinet had approved the recognition of CDRI as an International Organization and the signing of a Headquarters Agreement (HQA) for granting CDRI exemptions, immunities and privileges as contemplated under Section-3 of the UN (P&I) Act, 1947.

In pursuance of the Cabinet decision, on 22nd August 2022 the HQA was signed between the Gol and CDRI.

CDRI is a global partnership of National Governments, UN agencies and programmes, multilateral development banks and financing mechanisms, the private sector, academic and knowledge institutions that aim to promote the resilience of infrastructure systems to climate and disaster risks, thereby ensuring sustainable development.

As per the CDRI website the “Coalition functions as an inclusive multi-stakeholder platform led and managed by national governments, where knowledge is generated and exchanged on different aspects of disaster resilience of infrastructure.”

Since its launch, thirty-one (31) Countries, six (06) International Organizations and two (02) private sector organizations have become members of CDRI. CDRI has been expanding its membership consistently by attracting a wide variety of economically advanced countries, developing countries, and countries that are most vulnerable to climate change and disasters.

