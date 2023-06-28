Home Cities Delhi

Court to take up case against WFI chief on July 1

To decide whether or not to take cognisance of chargesheet against Brij Bhushan Singh

Published: 28th June 2023

WFI chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

BJP MP and WFI chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (File Photo | PTI)

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court will pass an order on July 1 on whether to take cognisance of the chargesheet filed against outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in relation to the alleged sexual harassment case filed on the complaint of a group of female wrestlers.

The matter pertaining to the chargesheet filed by Delhi police against Brij Bhushan, also a BJP MP, on June 15, came up before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet Singh Jaspal, who posted it for Saturday after a brief hearing. 

“Fresh charge sheet filed. Let it be checked. Since it’s a lengthy chargesheet, will keep it for consideration after a couple of days,” the ACMM remarked. Notably, the judge, during the proceedings, also disposed of an application filed earlier on behalf of the grapplers seeking a court-monitored probe, terming it “infructuous”.

Brij Bhushan, a six-time MP was chargesheeted under IPC sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation). 

The chargesheet also named Vinod Tomar, the suspended assistant secretary of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), for offences under sections 109 (abetment of any offence, if the act abetted is committed in consequence, and where no express provision is made for its punishment), 354, 354-A and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

Pertinent to mention that the Delhi Police had, on June 15, also filed a 550-page report before Delhi’s Patiala House Court seeking cancellation of charges against him filed on the basis of a complaint by a minor wrestler under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act), one of the two cases against him. This will be heard on July 4.

