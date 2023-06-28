Delhi autorickshaw driver molests woman, abducts 4-yr-old kid when she resists

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a shocking case, a 49-year-old autorickshaw driver was arrested for allegedly trying to molest a woman and later abducting her 4-year-old child from south west Delhi’s Cantonment area.

According to a Delhi Police official, the incident took place in the dead night of June 26 when the woman had arrived in the city from UP’s Hardoi.

Sharing details of the crime, DCP (Southwest) Manoj C said on June 26, a woman reported that she along with her 4-year-old child arrived at Anand Vihar Bus Stand at about 2:00 am from Hardoi, UP by a bus.

“From there, she hired an autorickshaw for Sadar Bazar, Delhi Cantt., but due to miscommunication, the driver took her to Sadar Bajar, Old Delhi and left them there and refused to go to Delhi Cantt,” the DCP said.

The woman then hired another autorickshaw for Delhi Cantt. While on the way, when she got sleepy, she noticed that the driver was trying to molest her, but she resisted and managed to exit the vehicle. The man then drove away with her child, bag and mobile phone.

Based on her complaint, the police registered an FIR under relevant sections of law and began probing the incident. Sensing the gravity of the incident, multiple teams were constituted which first analysed the CCTV footage of the auto involved in the crime for more than 30 km and after pursuing the footage and analysis of more than 100 cameras, during the whole night, the registration number of the auto was partially identified.

“From these numbers, few probable numbers were found to be registered and the police team conducted raids on all these addresses simultaneously and finally succeeded in identifying the auto at Dallupura Village, Delhi which led to the apprehension of one Chandeshwar Yadav,” the DCP said.

After sustained interrogation, the stolen bag and mobile of the complainant were recovered at his instance and it came to the fore that the accused had left the child abandoned near India Gate. “Thereafter, it was revealed that the said child was found by the staff of Kartavya Path police station yesterday and was safely lodged in the child home and the team succeeded in tracing the child,” the official said.

