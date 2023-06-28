Home Cities Delhi

Delhi L-G writes to CM on ‘delay’ in giving oath to DERC chief

The L-G asked the CM to ensure that the oath is administered without any further delay, preferably by Wednesday.

(L) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo | PTI). (R)Delhi L-G VK Saxena (Photo | ANI)

A collage of Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (L) and L-G VK Saxena, used for representative purposes only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, flagging the “unnecessary delay” in administering the oath of office to former Allahabad High Court judge Umesh Kumar as the chairperson of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC).

The L-G asked the CM to ensure that the oath is administered without any further delay, preferably by Wednesday. “I am in receipt of a communication regarding unnecessary delay in administering oath of office to Hon’ble Justice (Retd) Shri Umesh Kumar as Chairperson, Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC), despite his communication on 22.06.2023 that he would be available in Delhi for this purpose from 26.06.2023,” the letter read.

Saxena said following Justice Kumar’s appointment, the next logical step is that the minister in-charge of power will administer the oath of office to him at the earliest.

