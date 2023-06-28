Delhi: Meghalaya AG’s domestic help found brutally killed, body dumped in box bed

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 25-year-old man who was working as a domestic help at the house of Meghalaya’s Advocate General in Delhi was allegedly strangled with an iron cable, then stabbed and after tying his hands and legs the assailants hid his body in a bed box in the premises.

The incident came to light on Tuesday morning when the police received a PCR call in which the caller stated that some unknown people came to his house on Monday night, murdered his servant and hid his body inside the box of a bed after which the police staff immediately rushed to the spot.

The deceased was identified as Kamal, a native of Chhapra, Bihar. According to a Delhi Police official, the assailants after murdering Kamal also attacked the caretaker of Meghalaya Advocate General Amit Kumar’s father, identified as Deepak, with a knife and also tied him up. The injured caretaker is currently receiving treatment at a local hospital.

After a preliminary enquiry, the police registered a case of murder and began probing the incident.

The police first analysed the CCTV footage of the house from which the assailants were identified as Jirjis Kazmi (19) and Aman Tiwari (20). It was revealed that the accused Jirjiz was previously employed in the office of Adv. General.

“He was chucked out of the job about one month ago. He felt humiliated so he wanted to take revenge as well as loot the money kept in the house,” DCP (southeast) Rajesh Deo said.“Raids were conducted across Delhi and accused were nabbed. Jirjish was at the bus stand trying to take a bus to his native place in UP and Aman from his hideout in Bawana,” he said.

