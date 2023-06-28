Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Police Special Cell busts narcotics cartel, contraband worth Rs 10 crore seized

Published: 28th June 2023 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2023 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

41.2 kg opium worth Rs 10 crores in International Market, brought to Delhi from Manipur in a truck carrying tea bags was seizwd by Special Cell.(Photo | Twitter , @CellDelhi)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has busted an international narcotics cartel and arrested two Rajasthan natives who were allegedly smuggling a truck loaded with opium from Manipur to Delhi.  The accused, identified as Mohan Lal Chaudhary (39) and Shaitan Singh Bishnoi, both residents of Rajasthan, were arrested along with 41.2 kg of the contraband which is valued more than Rs 10 crore in the international market.

Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal said the Special Cell was working on the information that an international narcotic drugs cartel is active in the states of Manipur, Assam, UP, Bihar, Punjab, Rajasthan and Delhi and the members of this cartel are receiving consignments of opium from Myanmar via Manipur border and they further supply the opium in various parts of the country including Delhi-NCR, Punjab and Rajasthan. 

“A specific information was received that an active member of the said cartel namely Mohan Lal Chaudhary, a resident of Barmer, Rajasthan had collected a big consignment of opium from Imphal and he was on the way to Delhi and that he had to supply the contraband to his contacts in Delhi and Rajasthan,” the officer said.

The official said that as per information, the alleged man was to deliver the part of opium to his contact near the bus stand opposite Okhla Mandi, Delhi on June 15. Accordingly, a trap was laid and the accused was surrounded and overpowered by the raiding team immediately. The truck was loaded with tea bags. However, during the intensive search, 41.2 kg opium was recovered from the secret cavities created in the truck.

Fake currency racket busted, 2 held
Two men were arrested for allegedly printing and supplying high-quality fake Indian currency notes in Delhi and NCR, police said on Tuesday. One of the accused planned to print fake Indian currency notes (FICN) as a means to earn easy money. He was inspired by the web series “Farzi”, they said. The accused were identified as Tajeem and Irshad of UP’s Kairana district. Fake currency equivalent to Rs 5.50 lakh was recovered from the pair.

