DU set to welcome PM Modi at centenary event

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University is all geared up for the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the campus to lay the foundation stone of three buildings on June 30. These buildings are for the faculty of technology, a computer centre and an academic block, and these will be 7+1 storeyed with state-of-the-art infrastructure, they said.

The preparation for the event is in full swing and Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh is monitoring all the activities, an official said. In this regard, a meeting on Advance Security Liaison (ASL) was organised on Tuesday under the chairmanship of the vice chancellor. The meeting was also attended by the chairpersons of various committees constituted for the closing ceremony, government officials concerned related to traffic/police/security etc. and various senior officials of the university

The vice chancellor also held separate meetings with the members of the academic and executive councils of the university and took stock of the preparations by visiting the Multipurpose Hall of DU’s sports complex and other important places along with the officials. The V-C said that for the closing ceremony, an exhibition on the journey of 100 years of the university would be organised in the basement of the Multipurpose Hall.

He informed that PM Modi will be the chief guest at the ceremony and Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan will be the guest of honour. He said that on this occasion the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of three new buildings. Several committees have also been formed by the University for the Successful Organization of the valedictory function.

Ashutosh Singh, national media convener of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) said, “We are excited to welcome the Prime Minister. Grand preparations are going on the campus. It is one of the premier institutes in the country and whatever the PM will say here, every student will look forward to hearing him.”

The centenary year of the university had begun on May 1, 2022 and several events were organized throughout the year. Delhi University (DU) was founded in 1922 through an Act of the Central Legislative Assembly and is recognised as an Institute of Eminence by the University Grants Commission.

Speaking to this newspaper, Nandita Narain, chairperson of Joint Forum for Movement on Education (JFME) said, “We have been raising various issues with the Vice Chancellor and we would want him to take them up with the PM. However, since the PM is visiting the campus on the closing ceremony of centenary year, so it will be difficult to raise these issues with him on such an occasion.”

Advance Security Liasion meeting held

