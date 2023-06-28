Home Cities Delhi

‘Jungle raj’ in Delhi, people feeling unsafe, says CM; Union minister hits back

Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi said that Kejriwal wants control over the city’s law and order 'to protect his corrupt ministers and MLAs'.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal , Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi.(File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday targeted the Centre and the L-G over the national capital’s law-and-order situation following a robbery inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel, claiming “jungle raj” was prevailing in a city gearing up for the G20 Summit.

He asserted that if the AAP government is given the charge of law and order, it will make Delhi the “safest city” in the country. Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi hit back, claiming that Kejriwal wants control over the city’s law and order “to protect his corrupt ministers and MLAs”.

A delivery agent and his associate were allegedly robbed of Rs 2 lakh at gunpoint by four motorcycle-borne men inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel. Five people have so far been arrested in connection with the Saturday incident.

Interacting with reporters on the sidelines of an event to inaugurate new electric vehicle charging stations, Kejriwal said, “It seems that the Centre does not have a solid plan to improve the law-and-order situation in Delhi. “Some men carried out a robbery inside the Pragati Maidan underpass. People are feeling unsafe in Delhi. This is ‘jungle raj’,” the chief minister said.

Citing another crime incident, he asked, “What is happening in Delhi? Should the national capital’s law-and-order situation be like this?” Last week, Kejriwal and L-G V K Saxena shared accusatory letters over the law-and order-situation in the national capital.

Accusing the LG of interfering in the work of the AAP dispensation, Kejriwal said, “The only reason behind the current (law-and-order) situation is that the Centre and LG are using all their energy in stopping the work of the Delhi government. 

