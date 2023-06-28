Home Cities Delhi

Teachers up in arms against DU not giving an off day on Eid-ul-Adha

A section of Delhi University teachers have deplored the varsity’s decision to observe June 29 as a working day despite the festival of Eid-ul-Adha, terming the move as ‘sectarian and insensitive’. 

Published: 28th June 2023 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2023 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Goats for sale ahead of the Eid al-Adha celebrations, at a goat market near the Jama Masjid in the Old Quarters of Delhi.(Photo | Parveen Negi)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A section of Delhi University teachers have deplored the varsity’s decision to observe June 29 as a working day despite the festival of Eid-ul-Adha, terming the move as ‘sectarian and insensitive’. 
However, DU said that June 29 has been marked as a working day to ‘complete all arrangements’ prior to the next day’s function where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest. 

In a notification, the varsity also mentioned that the employees who wish to celebrate the festival on June 29 are exempted from attending the office. ‘The Valedictory Function of Centenary Celebrations is scheduled on Friday, 30 June 2023.

With a view to completing all arrangements prior to the function, the University will be observed Thursday, 29 June 2023 as a working day for all the employees of the University. The employees who wish to celebrate the festival on 29th June 2023 are exempted from attending the office,’ the notification said. 

A group of teachers called out the university administration for a ‘sectarian mindset, lack of sensitivity and deliberate attempt to isolate one community’. They have demanded the university retract the notification. 

