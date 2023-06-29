Home Cities Delhi

Bizman robbed of Rs 4.5 lakh  near Kashmere Gate

According to police, the victim stopped his vehicle on the Yudhishthir Setu flyover on Tuesday to attend to a phone call when the robbers came there on two wheelers and took away his money.

Published: 29th June 2023 07:49 AM

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A businessman was allegedly robbed of Rs 4.5 lakh and his scooter by at least four unidentified men in north Delhi’s Kashmere Gate area, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the victim stopped his vehicle on the Yudhishthir Setu flyover on Tuesday to attend to a phone call when the robbers came there in a scooty and a motorcycle and took away his money and vehicle. “On Tuesday at 1:15 pm, a PCR call regarding the robbery of Rs 2 lakh and a scooter was received at the Kashmere Gate police station,”

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said. Victim Sunil Kumar Jain (56), a resident of Bihari Colony in Shahdara, told police that two men on a scooter pointed a pistol-like object at him and demanded the money. Later, two more men came there on a motorcycle.

“One of them asked Jain to give him the scooter keys. They then rode off with the scooter. Jain told us that Rs 4.5 lakh cash was inside the scooter’s boot,” the DCP said. A case under relevant sections of IPC has been registered, he added.

