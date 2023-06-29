Delhi police beef up security in view of Eid-al-Adha

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi police have beefed up security amid the ongoing celebration of Eid-al-Adha on Thursday and said that the security of the people is their top priority.

DCP Central, Sanjay Kumar Sain said, "Security of the people is our top priority and with the help of MCD, we are ensuring that the area is clean and hygienic."

He also said that around 1000 district police personnel are present and outside force is also supporting them.

Delhi Police Special CP Deepender Pathak also ensured the deployment of security forces and said that the top most law and arrangements are made on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha.

"Topmost security and law and order arrangements have been made on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha. Adequate deployment of security forces have been done, seniors officials are on the field," he said.

Eid-al-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, holds significant religious and cultural importance for Muslims worldwide. It falls on the 10th day of Dhu'l-Hijjah, the last month of the Islamic calendar.

