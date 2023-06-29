Home Cities Delhi

Delhi LG Saxena holding onto cabinet reshuffle file, claims AAP govt

There have been a number of shuffles in the ministerial posts in the last few months in the Delhi government.

Published: 29th June 2023 04:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2023 04:57 PM   |  A+A-

 Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Cabinet minister Atishi may get the additional charges of Finance and Revenue following a reshuffle, sources said on Thursday.

Atishi, along with Saurabh Bharadwaj, was inducted into the cabinet in March following the resignations of Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, who both are in jail for the alleged excise policy scam.

Atishi had been holding the portfolios of power, education, art, culture and language, tourism, higher education, training and technical education and public relations.

The latest addition will raise the number of portfolios held by her to 11. Her cabinet colleague, Kailash Gahlot, currently holds charge of the Revenue and Finance departments.

"In the cabinet reshuffle, Atishi may get the twin responsibilities of Finance and Revenue. She was recently also given the charge of the public relations department," a source said.

Meanwhile, a row erupted over the cabinet reshuffle file government sources claiming that the matter is pending with the LG office, a charge denied by the latter.

The file relating to the cabinet reshuffle in the AAP dispensation has been lying with Delhi LG V K Saxena for the last four days waiting to be signed, a government source said on Thursday.

"The file to approve these changes has been with the Lt Governor for the last four days. His predecessor, Anil Baijal, used to approve such files within half an hour," the source said, adding the reshuffle is going to be a major one.

All the same, sources from the LG office denied the allegation and said the file was signed on Wednesday and sent to the government.

