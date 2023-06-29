Home Cities Delhi

Gig workers in Delhi to be hit by new norms, says IAMAI

Mandatory panic buttons in taxis, integration with emergency response number ‘112’, and phase-wise transition to electric vehicles (EV ) are some of the highlights of the scheme.

Published: 29th June 2023 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2023 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) on Wednesday said the implementation of Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator and Delivery Service Provider Scheme by the city government could adversely impact the livelihoods of countless gig workers across the national capital. The scheme was approved by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal last month.

Mandatory panic buttons in taxis, integration with emergency response number ‘112’, and phase-wise transition to electric vehicles (EV ) are some of the highlights of the scheme to regulate cab aggregators and delivery service providers in the national capital.

The IAMAI, a not-for-profit industry body representing the digital services industry with over 500 Indian and multinational corporations as its members, said it supports the development of the country’s electric vehicle (EV ) industry and recognises the importance of pragmatic policies that systematically target environmental issues.

“However, it is crucial to acknowledge the present realities of the EV ecosystem. The EV conversion targets prescribed in the scheme appear to be based on assumptions of ecosystem maturity rather than evidence-based research,” it said in a statement.

“It is imperative for the government to recognise that the paucity of charging stations and battery-swapping infrastructure in the capital make the scheme’s ambitious targets virtually impossible to meet,” it added. It noted that “aggressive EV transition mandates” for aggregators and delivery service providers could lead to signi f icant disrupt ions t o business activity.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator and Delivery Service Provider Scheme Internet and Mobile Association of India IAMAI
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp